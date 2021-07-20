SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.58. SPI Energy shares last traded at $5.46, with a volume of 386,308 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.16.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in SPI Energy during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPI Energy during the first quarter worth about $86,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in SPI Energy during the first quarter worth about $97,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in SPI Energy during the first quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in SPI Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $406,000. 10.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPI Energy Co, Ltd. provides photovoltaic solutions for business, residential, government, and utility customers and investors. It offers engineering, procurement, and construction services to independent power developers and producers, and commercial and industrial companies. The company also develops, owns, and operates solar projects that sell electricity to power companies and other electricity off-takers.

