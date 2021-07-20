Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as £141.35 ($184.67). Spirax-Sarco Engineering shares last traded at £141.30 ($184.61), with a volume of 87,671 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SPX shares. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 9,800 ($128.04) to £114.20 ($149.20) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a £122.85 ($160.50) price objective on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a £130 ($169.85) price objective on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 8,500 ($111.05) to £100 ($130.65) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of £110.72 ($144.66).

Get Spirax-Sarco Engineering alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.47. The firm has a market cap of £10.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is £328.93.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.