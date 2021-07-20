Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $231.86

Spire Healthcare Group plc (LON:SPI) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 231.86 ($3.03) and traded as low as GBX 204.50 ($2.67). Spire Healthcare Group shares last traded at GBX 218 ($2.85), with a volume of 3,578,867 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SPI shares. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 233 ($3.04) price target on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 233 ($3.04) price objective on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Spire Healthcare Group from GBX 169 ($2.21) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 185.43 ($2.42).

Get Spire Healthcare Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.19, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of £874.36 million and a PE ratio of -3.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 231.86.

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics in the United Kingdom. It offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.