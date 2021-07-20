Spirent Communications (LON:SPT) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 261 ($3.41). Spirent Communications shares last traded at GBX 259.20 ($3.39), with a volume of 674,269 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SPT shares. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.05) price target on shares of Spirent Communications in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Spirent Communications in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 310 ($4.05) price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.66) target price on shares of Spirent Communications in a report on Friday, April 30th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 736.25. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.59 billion and a PE ratio of 25.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37.

In related news, insider Eric Updyke sold 111,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 251 ($3.28), for a total transaction of £278,908.69 ($364,395.99). Also, insider Paula Bell sold 143,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 246 ($3.21), for a total value of £353,767.68 ($462,199.74). In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 148 shares of company stock worth $37,383.

About Spirent Communications (LON:SPT)

Spirent Communications plc provides test, assurance, and analytics solutions for devices and networks in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Networks & Security and Lifecycle Service Assurance segments. The Networks & Security segment provides high-speed Ethernet/IP performance testing for the development and validation of new equipment, networks, and applications for cloud and mobile; consulting services, test tools, methodologies, and security validation solutions; global navigation satellite system (GNSS) simulation products; and positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) solutions, as well as develops test methodologies, tools, and services for virtualized networks and cloud.

