Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Trading Up 7.8%

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)’s stock price was up 7.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $42.07 and last traded at $42.07. Approximately 63,560 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,616,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.02.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SPR shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.64.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.36). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 27.23% and a negative return on equity of 64.00%. The business had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.79) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.70%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPR. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 152,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,976,000 after acquiring an additional 14,991 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 123,299 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,820,000 after acquiring an additional 3,909 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 51,511 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after buying an additional 11,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 377.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 82,288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after buying an additional 65,046 shares during the last quarter. 75.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.