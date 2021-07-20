SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $107.00 to $123.00. The stock had previously closed at $76.06, but opened at $80.18. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. SpringWorks Therapeutics shares last traded at $78.11, with a volume of 4,404 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.50.

In related news, insider L. Mary Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total transaction of $808,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 177,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,357,089.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Badreddin Edris sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total value of $2,731,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,557 shares of company stock valued at $6,481,206 over the last 90 days. 30.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWTX. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,849,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,808,000 after purchasing an additional 672,191 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,156,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,655,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 845,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,187,000 after purchasing an additional 197,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,617,000. 88.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.70 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.09.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.11). As a group, research analysts predict that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SWTX)

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

