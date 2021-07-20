Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin Sells 1,278 Shares

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $105,435.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jamie Cannon Gilpin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sprout Social alerts:

On Thursday, July 1st, Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 5,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $441,950.00.

On Thursday, June 17th, Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,278 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.82, for a total transaction of $108,399.96.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,277 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total transaction of $80,284.99.

NASDAQ SPT traded up $2.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.51. 596,941 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 580,503. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of -166.37 and a beta of 1.04. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.61 and a 12-month high of $95.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.05.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $40.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.73 million. Sprout Social’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.30.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the first quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Sprout Social by 4,410.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.