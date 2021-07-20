Stabilus (OTCMKTS:SBLUY) Shares Up 0.4%

Stabilus S.A. (OTCMKTS:SBLUY)’s stock price shot up 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.98 and last traded at $14.98. 212 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.92.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SBLUY. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stabilus in a research note on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stabilus in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stabilus in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.39.

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

