Stafi (FIS) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.95 Million

Stafi (CURRENCY:FIS) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 20th. During the last week, Stafi has traded 14.7% lower against the dollar. One Stafi coin can currently be bought for $0.61 or 0.00002051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Stafi has a total market cap of $6.83 million and $1.95 million worth of Stafi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Stafi alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00032420 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.14 or 0.00229444 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00032980 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00005631 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00011337 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001592 BTC.

Stafi Coin Profile

Stafi uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 7th, 2020. Stafi’s total supply is 102,245,900 coins and its circulating supply is 11,217,512 coins. The official message board for Stafi is medium.com/stafi . Stafi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stafi’s official website is www.stafi.io

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

Buying and Selling Stafi

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stafi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stafi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stafi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stafi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stafi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.