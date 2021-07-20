STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $132.85 Million

Analysts expect STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) to report sales of $132.85 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for STAG Industrial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $131.71 million and the highest is $134.63 million. STAG Industrial reported sales of $117.62 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STAG Industrial will report full year sales of $548.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $545.38 million to $554.81 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $622.12 million, with estimates ranging from $613.44 million to $626.52 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow STAG Industrial.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.82 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 32.77%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share.

STAG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Capital One Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. STAG Industrial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.60.

NYSE:STAG opened at $39.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.43. STAG Industrial has a 1-year low of $29.34 and a 1-year high of $40.36.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1208 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.72%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STAG. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 53.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 74.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

