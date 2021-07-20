STAG Industrial (STAG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.82 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 32.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect STAG Industrial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

STAG Industrial stock opened at $39.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.43. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.90, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.90. STAG Industrial has a 52 week low of $29.34 and a 52 week high of $40.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.1208 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is presently 76.72%.

STAG has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on STAG Industrial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. STAG Industrial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.60.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

