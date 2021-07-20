Stakinglab Hits Market Cap of $1,085.99 (LABX)

Stakinglab (CURRENCY:LABX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. Stakinglab has a market cap of $1,085.99 and approximately $6.00 worth of Stakinglab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Stakinglab has traded up 17.3% against the dollar. One Stakinglab coin can currently be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00022775 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003512 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001622 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000176 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 42.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001726 BTC.

About Stakinglab

Stakinglab (LABX) is a coin. Stakinglab’s total supply is 4,042,772 coins and its circulating supply is 405,158 coins. Stakinglab’s official Twitter account is @Staking_LAB and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stakinglab is /r/Stakinglab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Stakinglab is labcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Stakinglab was launched with an objective to offer a comprehensive platform to investors and project owners for proof of stake coin, masternode coin, and other relevant services. Their vision is to create a marketplace for all crypto investors to achieve their objective starting from first-hand information about POS/masternode coins, the best coin to staking, ICOs, platform to buy and sell, community building and mind sharing. The platform would serve as a single place to project owners to kick off their crowdsourcing to achieve their project goals. LABX is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It will serve as a way of payment for all the services provided by StakingLab platform. “

Buying and Selling Stakinglab

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakinglab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stakinglab should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stakinglab using one of the exchanges listed above.

