Standard Life Aberdeen (LON:SLA) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Standard Life Aberdeen plc (LON:SLA)’s share price fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 272.80 ($3.56) and last traded at GBX 274.10 ($3.58). 3,459,154 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 4,790,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 274.70 ($3.59).

SLA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.46) target price on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 305 ($3.98) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 277.88 ($3.63).

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 274.30. The company has a market capitalization of £5.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.98, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

