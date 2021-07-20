Standard Protocol Market Cap Reaches $2.37 Million (STND)

Standard Protocol (CURRENCY:STND) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. One Standard Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00001029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Standard Protocol has a total market cap of $2.37 million and $94,035.00 worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Standard Protocol has traded down 12% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Standard Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003339 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00037331 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.44 or 0.00098254 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.35 or 0.00141361 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003026 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29,904.60 or 0.99815453 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003344 BTC.

Standard Protocol Coin Profile

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,682,712 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi

Buying and Selling Standard Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Standard Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Standard Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Standard Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Standard Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.