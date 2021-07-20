Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect Stanley Black & Decker to post earnings of $2.84 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 19.02%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Stanley Black & Decker to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SWK opened at $200.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Stanley Black & Decker has a 1-year low of $148.88 and a 1-year high of $225.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $207.58. The stock has a market cap of $32.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.97%.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Janet Link sold 7,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.03, for a total transaction of $1,556,437.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,158,232.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 8,315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.99, for a total value of $1,746,066.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,522,079.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SWK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Gabelli upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. G.Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.60.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

