Starbucks (SBUX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect Starbucks to post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts expect Starbucks to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SBUX opened at $115.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks has a fifty-two week low of $73.63 and a fifty-two week high of $120.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $137.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

