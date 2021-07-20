State of Wisconsin Investment Board Grows Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 607,726 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,432 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up about 0.5% of State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.06% of Mastercard worth $216,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $3,290,758,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 22.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,027,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,282,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218,827 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,118,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,110,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181,047 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 46.0% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,869,782 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,089,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,877,284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,448,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,951 shares in the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Mastercard from $454.00 to $482.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Macquarie increased their target price on Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.38.

In related news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $152,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 114,646 shares in the company, valued at $43,565,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total value of $23,420,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 91,638 shares of company stock valued at $35,488,018 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $367.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $369.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $281.20 and a 12 month high of $401.50. The stock has a market cap of $363.72 billion, a PE ratio of 55.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 100.68% and a net margin of 42.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

