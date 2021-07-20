State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $406.20 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,918,483 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,121 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 0.9% of State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.10% of Visa worth $406,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eukles Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of Visa by 101.8% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock opened at $241.48 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.89. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $179.23 and a one year high of $250.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $470.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.99.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

A number of analysts recently commented on V shares. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $234.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.92.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $7,302,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,999,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total transaction of $2,948,279.85. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 122,347 shares of company stock worth $28,363,502. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

