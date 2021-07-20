State of Wisconsin Investment Board Purchases 167,024 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,152,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,024 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.12% of Eli Lilly and worth $215,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1,646.6% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 4,314 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 132,586.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 258,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,685,000 after purchasing an additional 258,544 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 9,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,216,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,059,000 after purchasing an additional 68,354 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

LLY opened at $234.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.26. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $129.21 and a 52 week high of $239.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $217.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 132.28% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 42.88%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 10,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.02, for a total value of $2,555,075.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jackson P. Tai acquired 1,366 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $182.84 per share, for a total transaction of $249,759.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,089,063.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,131,777 shares of company stock worth $259,355,427. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.13.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.