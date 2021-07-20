State of Wisconsin Investment Board Trims Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 22.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,666,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,373,936 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.08% of Pfizer worth $169,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 36.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

PFE opened at $41.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.48. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $43.08. The firm has a market cap of $230.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 70.27%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.36.

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

