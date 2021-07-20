State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA cut its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 340,804 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,423 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned approximately 0.10% of State Street worth $28,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in STT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in State Street by 108.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,426,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $791,909,000 after acquiring an additional 4,895,354 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in State Street during the fourth quarter worth about $273,200,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in State Street by 321.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,577,596 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $300,554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728,816 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in State Street by 33.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,218,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $522,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575,482 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in State Street by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,940,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,179,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,925 shares during the period. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 3,800 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total value of $321,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,392,182.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David C. Phelan sold 50,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.30, for a total value of $4,215,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,188,917.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of State Street stock opened at $79.63 on Tuesday. State Street Co. has a one year low of $56.63 and a one year high of $89.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.23.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. State Street had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 20.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.04%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on State Street from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on State Street from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.93.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

