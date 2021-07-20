Status Reaches Market Cap of $178.98 Million (SNT)

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded down 10.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. One Status coin can now be bought for $0.0516 or 0.00000173 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Status has a total market cap of $178.98 million and approximately $17.54 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Status has traded 20.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Status alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003353 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00046379 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003356 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002335 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00012508 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00007033 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $224.42 or 0.00752367 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000344 BTC.

About Status

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a coin. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 coins and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 coins. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Status’ official website is status.im

According to CryptoCompare, “Status is an open source messaging platform and mobile browser that allows users to interact with decentralized applications (dApps) that run on the Ethereum Network. In Status, users own and control their own data, wealth and digital identity. The Status Network Token ('SNT') is an Ethereum-based token that is required to interact with the Status Network. “

Buying and Selling Status

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.