StaysBASE Price Hits $0.0146 on Major Exchanges (SBS)

StaysBASE (CURRENCY:SBS) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. StaysBASE has a total market capitalization of $48,912.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of StaysBASE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StaysBASE coin can now be purchased for $0.0146 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, StaysBASE has traded down 14.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

StaysBASE Profile

StaysBASE’s total supply is 4,775,366 coins and its circulating supply is 3,351,877 coins. StaysBASE’s official Twitter account is @StaysBASE

According to CryptoCompare, “StaysBASE is based on the concept of Base Protocol. While Base Protocol (BASE) is essentially a token whose price is pegged to the total Market Cap of Cryptocurrencies; StaysBASE takes the concept further by bringing The World Stock Market and Gold Market into the picture. StaysBASE is pegged on the average of the Cryptocurrency Market Cap, The World Stock Market Cap and the Gold Market Cap. “

