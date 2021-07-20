SteepCoin (STEEP) Price Hits $0.0003

SteepCoin (CURRENCY:STEEP) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. One SteepCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SteepCoin has traded 57.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. SteepCoin has a total market cap of $49,597.41 and $16.00 worth of SteepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SteepCoin alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $343.22 or 0.01160334 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000113 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 46.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 48.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About SteepCoin

SteepCoin (CRYPTO:STEEP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. SteepCoin’s total supply is 189,569,725 coins and its circulating supply is 181,505,253 coins. SteepCoin’s official Twitter account is @steepcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SteepCoin is www.steepcoin.net/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “SteepCoin main target is to build a full-fledged platform, providing the most secure and the fastest transactions of any kind of information between clients, which allows use it as payment method in mobile apps and PC games and getting PoS rewards from mobile devices anywhere the users want and allows making profitable deals using smart-contract technology and release tokens and projects basing on SteepCoin Blockchain. “

Buying and Selling SteepCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SteepCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SteepCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SteepCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SteepCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SteepCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.