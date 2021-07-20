Stellar Tops 1-Day Volume of $362.03 Million (XLM)

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 20th. Stellar has a total market cap of $4.89 billion and $362.03 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Stellar has traded down 7.7% against the dollar. One Stellar coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000706 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003364 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00036684 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00094677 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.35 or 0.00135690 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00019426 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29,635.62 or 0.99656364 BTC.

About Stellar

Stellar (XLM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,803,001 coins and its circulating supply is 23,306,947,028 coins. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org . The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Stellar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

