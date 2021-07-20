Stellus Capital Investment Co. Plans Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:SCM)

Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the investment management company on Friday, August 13th. This represents a yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th.

Stellus Capital Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 90.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Stellus Capital Investment to earn $1.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.5%.

SCM traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.99. 81,469 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,960. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $253.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.97. Stellus Capital Investment has a 52 week low of $7.10 and a 52 week high of $13.75.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. The business had revenue of $13.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.06 million. Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 124.71% and a return on equity of 8.20%. On average, analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 10th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Stellus Capital Investment stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,491 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.14% of Stellus Capital Investment worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 17.42% of the company’s stock.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

