StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $48.00 to $52.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. StepStone Group traded as high as $41.00 and last traded at $40.94, with a volume of 9453 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.42.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised StepStone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in StepStone Group by 109.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in StepStone Group by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in StepStone Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in StepStone Group by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in StepStone Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. 40.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion and a PE ratio of 45.25.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $76.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. StepStone Group’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that StepStone Group Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. StepStone Group’s payout ratio is presently 32.18%.

StepStone Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:STEP)

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

