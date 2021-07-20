stETH Price Up 27.7% Over Last Week (STETH)

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 20th. One stETH coin can currently be purchased for $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on popular exchanges. stETH has a market capitalization of $5.39 million and approximately $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, stETH has traded up 27.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003373 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00036894 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.42 or 0.00095834 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.11 or 0.00142009 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003007 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29,619.98 or 0.99890707 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003384 BTC.

stETH Coin Profile

stETH launched on December 18th, 2020. stETH’s total supply is 7,653 coins. The official message board for stETH is blog.lido.fi . The official website for stETH is lido.fi . stETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase stETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

