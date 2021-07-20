Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 35,323 Shares of Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) by 127.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,323 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.34% of Howard Bancorp worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HBMD. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Howard Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Howard Bancorp by 509.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,223 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Howard Bancorp by 82.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Howard Bancorp by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 6,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Howard Bancorp by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. 57.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HBMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Howard Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Stephens raised shares of Howard Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.50 to $19.50 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Howard Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.13.

HBMD stock opened at $18.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Howard Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $8.70 and a one year high of $20.50. The stock has a market cap of $352.16 million, a PE ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.82.

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33. Howard Bancorp had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a positive return on equity of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $21.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.87 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Howard Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howard Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Howard Bank that provides commercial banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance products and services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. The company offers various consumer and business deposit products, including demand, money market, savings, individual retirement, and commercial and retail checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

