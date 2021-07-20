Stifel Financial Corp Grows Holdings in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,788 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,064 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.12% of Global X MLP ETF worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MLPA. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Global X MLP ETF by 1,024.2% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 342,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,322,000 after acquiring an additional 311,828 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Global X MLP ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $8,503,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X MLP ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $4,772,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Global X MLP ETF by 59.8% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 347,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,489,000 after acquiring an additional 129,945 shares during the period. Finally, Golden Green Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,155,000.

NYSEARCA MLPA opened at $34.42 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.15. Global X MLP ETF has a 12-month low of $20.86 and a 12-month high of $41.54.

