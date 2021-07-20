Stifel Financial Corp Grows Holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) by 36.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,388 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,320 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.58% of Tsakos Energy Navigation worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNP. Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 5.2% during the first quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,159,909 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,984,000 after purchasing an additional 56,873 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 10.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 506,638 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,797,000 after acquiring an additional 48,995 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 14.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 311,220 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after acquiring an additional 39,350 shares during the period. Foundation Resource Management Inc. raised its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 14.6% in the first quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 108,702 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 13,832 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation in the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tsakos Energy Navigation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.44.

TNP stock opened at $7.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited has a one year low of $7.06 and a one year high of $11.00. The stock has a market cap of $132.28 million, a PE ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.73.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The shipping company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.12. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 1.38%. The business had revenue of $91.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.48 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. Tsakos Energy Navigation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.37%.

About Tsakos Energy Navigation

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 2, 2021, it operated a fleet of 66 double-hull vessels, comprising of 61 conventional tankers, two LNG carriers, and three suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

