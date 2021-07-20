Stifel Financial Corp Has $1.04 Million Stock Position in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 24.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,901 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Healthcare Trust of America were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 34.4% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HTA stock opened at $27.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.85. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.39 and a fifty-two week high of $29.70. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 106.89 and a beta of 0.61.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.33). Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $191.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Healthcare Trust of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.63.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

