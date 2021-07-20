Stifel Financial Corp Lowers Position in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) by 27.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,022 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Virgin Galactic were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,890,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,589,000 after buying an additional 194,894 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,506,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,727,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,919,000 after buying an additional 381,878 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,392,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,654,000 after buying an additional 136,071 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 599,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,378,000 after buying an additional 149,918 shares during the period. 20.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Virgin Galactic alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America downgraded Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, downgraded Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.92.

Shares of SPCE opened at $32.40 on Tuesday. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.27 and a 52-week high of $62.80. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.60 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.09.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.24). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.86) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE).

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Galactic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Galactic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.