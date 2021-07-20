Stifel Financial Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its stake in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,893 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Ashland Global were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,188,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 55,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,358,000 after buying an additional 10,042 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 36,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after buying an additional 6,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 2,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $228,034.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,231 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,886.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ASH opened at $84.47 on Tuesday. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.95 and a fifty-two week high of $95.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 37.54 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $598.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.59 million. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 5.96%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Ashland Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ASH. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Ashland Global in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $89.00 target price (up from $88.00) on shares of Ashland Global in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ashland Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. TheStreet upgraded Ashland Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Ashland Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.50.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

