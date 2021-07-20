Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 16,051 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 234.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,896 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,051 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Progyny were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny during the first quarter worth about $421,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Progyny in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Progyny by 123.9% during the 1st quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 28,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 15,764 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of Progyny by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 10,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progyny during the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 897,778 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total value of $53,956,457.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Norman Payson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total value of $504,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 528,446 shares in the company, valued at $26,675,954.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,651,062 shares of company stock worth $129,971,069. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Progyny stock opened at $56.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.57. Progyny, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.56 and a 12 month high of $66.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 98.28 and a beta of 1.80.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $122.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.27 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 14.97%. Progyny’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PGNY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Progyny from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Guggenheim cut Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Progyny in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.33.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

