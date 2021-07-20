Stifel Financial Corp Reduces Holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,421 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 1.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 31,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 279.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 86,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 63,989 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 13.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 666,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,198,000 after acquiring an additional 79,968 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 25.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 22,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 4,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the first quarter worth about $1,139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Joel D. Keaton sold 15,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $627,978.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,419,201. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 6,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total value of $286,802.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 472,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,002,156.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,265 shares of company stock valued at $1,893,265. Corporate insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart stock opened at $47.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $27.13 and a 12 month high of $49.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.52. The stock has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.57, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.25.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 24.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 79.07%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CubeSmart from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on CubeSmart from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on CubeSmart from $44.50 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CubeSmart has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

