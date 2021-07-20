Stifel Financial Corp Sells 2,755 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) by 36.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,755 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INSP. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 11.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,406,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,144,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 76.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 7.2% in the first quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 204,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,265,000 after purchasing an additional 13,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 8.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE INSP opened at $176.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.84, a current ratio of 13.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $183.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.98 and a beta of 1.65. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.19 and a 1-year high of $252.25.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $40.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.10 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 24.99% and a negative net margin of 42.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 89.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.67) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INSP. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.27.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and Europe. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

