Stifel Financial Corp Sells 4,848 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,848 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 1.24% of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FTXL. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 62.8% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 85.1% in the first quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 6,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF alerts:

NASDAQ FTXL opened at $63.18 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.39. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $44.08 and a 12-month high of $69.92.

Apple Inc is an American multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, that designs, develops, and sells consumer electronics, computer software, and online services. It is considered one of the Big Five companies in the U.S. information technology industry, along with Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Facebook.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.