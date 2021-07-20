Stifel Financial Corp Takes $1 Million Position in Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM)

Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 30,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Qualtrics International during the first quarter worth about $60,102,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Qualtrics International during the first quarter worth about $59,945,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Qualtrics International during the first quarter worth about $50,972,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Qualtrics International during the first quarter worth about $16,291,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Qualtrics International during the first quarter worth about $15,143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XM opened at $37.05 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion and a PE ratio of -57.89. Qualtrics International Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.36 and a 12 month high of $57.28.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $238.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.39 million. Qualtrics International’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver purchased 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.43 per share, with a total value of $3,651,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert W. Bachman sold 5,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $208,799.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 515,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,287,669.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 224,496 shares of company stock valued at $7,965,118. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on XM shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Qualtrics International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Qualtrics International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Qualtrics International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.78.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

