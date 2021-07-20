STK (STK) Price Down 21.1% Over Last 7 Days

STK (CURRENCY:STK) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. STK has a total market cap of $720,146.04 and $4,301.00 worth of STK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STK coin can now be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, STK has traded down 21.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003370 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00046493 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003374 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002338 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00012478 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006997 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $223.12 or 0.00751781 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000342 BTC.

STK Coin Profile

STK is a coin. Its launch date was January 30th, 2018. STK’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 343,971,372 coins. The Reddit community for STK is /r/STKToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for STK is stktoken.com . STK’s official Twitter account is @STKtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for STK is medium.com/@STKtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “The STK Token will provide instant cryptocurrency payments at point of sale, enabling seamless integration of cryptocurrency into everyday transactions and financial services in the STACK wallet. The STK token will be implemented on the public Ethereum blockchain as an ERC20 token. STACK is a new personal finance platform, built on the idea that using money should be free. STACK is an alternative to traditional banking that allows you to store your money safely, access it instantly and transact it anywhere, in any currency including crypto, right from your smartphone. “

