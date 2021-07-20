Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 6,476 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 918% compared to the average volume of 636 call options.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IPG shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.56.

NYSE:IPG traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, reaching $31.27. The stock had a trading volume of 7,614,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,981,034. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.04. The Interpublic Group of Companies has a 12-month low of $15.92 and a 12-month high of $34.43.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.29. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 62.43%.

In related news, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 12,075 shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $403,908.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 34,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total value of $1,090,399.66. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 146,214 shares of company stock worth $4,743,308. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IPG. Vancity Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 236,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,674,000 after acquiring an additional 17,010 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 131.7% during the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 106,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 60,538 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 17.5% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 52,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 7,873 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.0% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 26,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Group bought a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $740,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

