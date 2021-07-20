Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Janus International Group Put Options (NYSE:JBI)

Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 4,104 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 790% compared to the typical daily volume of 461 put options.
JBI traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.12. 744,576 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 479,668. Janus International Group has a 12-month low of $12.06 and a 12-month high of $14.68.
Janus International Group Company Profile
