Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 19,227 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 890% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,942 call options.

NASDAQ:ARDX traded down $5.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.01. 2,853,490 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,486,029. The stock has a market cap of $198.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.95. Ardelyx has a 52 week low of $4.96 and a 52 week high of $9.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.34. The company has a quick ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 million. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 812.17% and a negative return on equity of 78.63%. Research analysts predict that Ardelyx will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ARDX. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Ardelyx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on shares of Ardelyx from $6.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Ardelyx from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen set a $7.70 target price on shares of Ardelyx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.62.

In other Ardelyx news, insider Jeffrey W. Jacobs sold 7,500 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.29, for a total value of $54,675.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,708 shares of company stock worth $99,088. 5.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARDX. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ardelyx by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Ardelyx by 491.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 8,306 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Ardelyx during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Ardelyx during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 85.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of kidney and cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

