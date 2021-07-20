Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Talis Biomedical Call Options (NASDAQ:TLIS)

Talis Biomedical Co. (NASDAQ:TLIS) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 2,457 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 8,675% compared to the average volume of 28 call options.

In other news, Director Randal W. Scott bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.13 per share, for a total transaction of $202,600.00.

Get Talis Biomedical alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new position in Talis Biomedical during the first quarter worth $97,337,000. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new position in Talis Biomedical in the 1st quarter valued at about $19,930,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in Talis Biomedical during the first quarter worth approximately $14,153,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Talis Biomedical during the first quarter worth approximately $13,236,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Talis Biomedical in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,283,000. Institutional investors own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLIS traded up $2.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.12. 2,685,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,575. Talis Biomedical has a fifty-two week low of $9.43 and a fifty-two week high of $33.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.37.

Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($4.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($3.82). The company had revenue of $7.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Talis Biomedical will post -3 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TLIS. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Talis Biomedical from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Talis Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Talis Biomedical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

Talis Biomedical Company Profile

Talis Biomedical Corporation operates as a molecular diagnostic company. It is developing the Talis One system to address limitations of existing point-of-care diagnostic testing technologies for infectious diseases. The company is also developing Talis One assay kits for respiratory infections, infections related to women's health, and sexually transmitted infections; and other tests for the detection of other respiratory infections, such as a respiratory panel test to detect influenza A and influenza B plus SARS-CoV-2.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Talis Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talis Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.