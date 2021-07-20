StormX (STMX) Hits Market Cap of $139.83 Million

StormX (CURRENCY:STMX) traded down 10.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 20th. During the last week, StormX has traded down 25.8% against the US dollar. One StormX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0140 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. StormX has a total market cap of $139.83 million and $12.46 million worth of StormX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003378 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00046564 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003381 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002318 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00012483 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00007193 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $223.07 or 0.00753359 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000345 BTC.

StormX Profile

STMX is a coin. It launched on November 6th, 2017. StormX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for StormX is https://reddit.com/r/stormxio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for StormX is stormtoken.com . StormX’s official Twitter account is @stormxio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The STMX token is an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain, written in Solidity. The STMX token is very much like the STORM token with 18 decimals and a maximum total supply of 10,000,000,000.STMX token team – 'The new StormX brand solidifies our original vision of a single, go-to app with the mission to “Earn anywhere, anytime, from any device”. Our goal since the very start has been to empower users around the world and increase their earning potential using the power of blockchain. Our white paper focused on three main products — Play, Shop, and Gigs. With the launch of the Shop feature late last year, we are now two-thirds of the way to our final goal. Read more about our Shop feature launch here.' “

StormX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StormX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StormX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StormX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

