Stride (NYSE:LRN) Stock Price Down 7.5%

Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)’s share price dropped 7.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $30.92 and last traded at $31.02. Approximately 4,965 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 584,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.55.

LRN has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Stride from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Stride from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stride currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Stride had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 4.68%. The company had revenue of $392.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stride, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Stride news, EVP Vincent Mathis sold 9,398 shares of Stride stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $295,473.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,710 shares in the company, valued at $808,322.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stride during the first quarter worth about $4,565,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Stride during the fourth quarter worth about $1,234,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Stride by 117.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 180,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,446,000 after acquiring an additional 97,142 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Stride by 12.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 290,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,759,000 after acquiring an additional 31,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stride by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 58,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 17,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services.

