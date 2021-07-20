Strong (STRONG) 1-Day Volume Hits $3.92 Million

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded down 11.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. Strong has a market capitalization of $29.69 million and approximately $3.92 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Strong coin can now be bought for about $214.76 or 0.00724747 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Strong has traded 16% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003375 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00036806 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00095954 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.06 or 0.00138558 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002983 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,606.27 or 0.99911283 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003371 BTC.

Strong Coin Profile

Strong launched on August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. The official website for Strong is strongblock.io . Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Strong is medium.com/@strongblockio

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Buying and Selling Strong

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strong should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Strong using one of the exchanges listed above.

