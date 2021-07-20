Stryker (SYK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect Stryker to post earnings of $2.11 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). Stryker had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Stryker to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SYK stock opened at $248.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $256.89. Stryker has a 52-week low of $185.20 and a 52-week high of $268.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $27,572,883.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Stryker stock. Camden National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 870 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $291.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, June 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.00.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

