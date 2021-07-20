Sumitomo Metal Mining (OTCMKTS:SMMYY) Shares Down 1.9%

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMMYY) was down 1.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.42 and last traded at $9.58. Approximately 5,548 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 4,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.77.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sumitomo Metal Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

About Sumitomo Metal Mining (OTCMKTS:SMMYY)

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining, smelting, and refining non-ferrous metals in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Mineral Resources, Smelting & Refining, and Materials. The company provides metal products, including copper, nickel/cobalt, gold/precious metal, and other deposits.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Metal Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Metal Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.