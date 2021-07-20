Sumokoin Hits Market Cap of $1.48 Million (SUMO)

Sumokoin (CURRENCY:SUMO) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. One Sumokoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0538 or 0.00000181 BTC on major exchanges. Sumokoin has a total market cap of $1.48 million and $21,374.00 worth of Sumokoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Sumokoin has traded down 19.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.40 or 0.00621179 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 74.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001114 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 27.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Sumokoin

SUMO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2017. Sumokoin’s total supply is 34,270,024 coins and its circulating supply is 27,570,024 coins. Sumokoin’s official Twitter account is @Sumokoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sumokoin is /r/sumokoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Sumokoin is www.sumokoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Sumokoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency forked from Monero. It is a privacy-driven cryptocurrency in which Ring Confidential Transactions (RingCT) are eliminated and the minimum transaction mixins is set to 12, thus providing a truely fungible cryptocurrency. “

Sumokoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sumokoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sumokoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sumokoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

